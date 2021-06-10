BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $221,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

