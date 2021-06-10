Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

