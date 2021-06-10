Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$1.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.