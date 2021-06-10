Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

