Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,841 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

