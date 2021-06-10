Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $682.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $332.80 and a 12 month high of $692.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.