Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.