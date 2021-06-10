Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $352.39 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.