Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $106.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.