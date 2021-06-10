Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brady were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brady by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brady by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

