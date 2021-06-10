Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 4.5%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. 3,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.