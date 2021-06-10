Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 4.5%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. 3,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
