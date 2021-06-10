Brian S. Krakower Sells 4,924 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BJRI opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.