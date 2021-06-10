Brian S. Krakower Sells 4,924 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BJRI opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.