Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.15. 54,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.