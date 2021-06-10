Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 14,866 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $90,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,936. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.