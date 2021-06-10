Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 35,959 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 171.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.70. 11,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

