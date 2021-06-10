Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $19.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.96. 45,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

