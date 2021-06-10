Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.73. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.