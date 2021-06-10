British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,811 ($36.73) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a market cap of £64.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,765.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
