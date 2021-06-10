British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,811 ($36.73) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a market cap of £64.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,765.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

