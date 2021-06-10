Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,807. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

