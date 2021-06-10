Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.68.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

