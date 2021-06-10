Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 532,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,518. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.82.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

