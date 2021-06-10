Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

