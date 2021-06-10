Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.44 Million

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $140.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.04 million and the highest is $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $579.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $582.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $602.18 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,611. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

