Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce $859.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

