Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $267.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $266.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC opened at $23.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

