Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.25. 16,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.