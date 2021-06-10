Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $21.17

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 795,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

