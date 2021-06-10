Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $35.20

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.92. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $610,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,706 shares of company stock worth $3,006,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.