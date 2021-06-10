Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $49.88

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

