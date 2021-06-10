Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $61.14

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.