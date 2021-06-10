Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $6.23

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.