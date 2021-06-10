Brokers Set Expectations for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
AMFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
