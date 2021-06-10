Brokers Set Expectations for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Amplifon alerts:

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.