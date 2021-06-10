Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

