Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Brown & Brown worth $39,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 295,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

BRO opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

