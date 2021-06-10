Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

