Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.
Brown-Forman stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55.
Brown-Forman Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.