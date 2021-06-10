Bryan K. Segedi Buys 1,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WAL opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

