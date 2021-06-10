Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.50

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 1329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $949.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

