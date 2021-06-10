BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.21.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

