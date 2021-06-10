Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Netflix by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NFLX opened at $485.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

