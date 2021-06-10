Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $263.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

