Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $535,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 789.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

