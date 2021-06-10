Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,746 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $99,208,426. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

