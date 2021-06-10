Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.14. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,090. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

