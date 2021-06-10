Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BMRC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,130. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

