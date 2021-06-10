Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,089,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 311,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,405,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

