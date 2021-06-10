Burleson & Company LLC Invests $177,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 5,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

