Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.85. 48,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.