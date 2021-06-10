Burleson & Company LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 4.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.97. 139,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

