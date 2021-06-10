Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0758 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $108.83 million and $22.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00459346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,683,305,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,020,357 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

