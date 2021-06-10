C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.89.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.